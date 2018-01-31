The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) held 428-million shares in Steinhoff with a market value of R24bn at end-November‚ a week before the startling revelations of alleged accounting irregularities led to the collapse of the international retailer’s share price.

As at January 23‚ the GEPF held 392-million shares in the company‚ with a market value of R3bn. Between end November and January 23‚ the share price had fallen from R56.26 to R7.84. At one stage‚ at end-December‚ the value of the GEPF’s stake in Steinhoff fell to as low as R1.8bn.

This information was provided by the fund at a hearing on Steinhoff organised by Parliament’s finance‚ public accounts‚ and public service and administration committees.