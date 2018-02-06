Sorisha speaks out about 'becoming too white' and her skin bleaching 'demons'

Businesswoman Sorisha Naidoo says she received criticism from the Indian community because of her dark skin after winning Miss India South Africa in 2002

Coming from a community that perceives fair skin as a sign of high social status, Sorisha was hurt by the fact that although she was beautiful, intelligent and well deserving of the title, the complexion of her skin is what people focused on.

“I have never shared this, but those comments really hurt me and damaged my self-esteem. I knew I was worthy to be crowned because I’m intelligent. And after so much our country had gone through in terms of racial discrimination, I was shocked people didn’t think a dark girl deserved to win,” Sorisha told Drum.

Self doubt caused Sorisha to begin a downward journey of skin lightening.