Entertainment

Refilwe Modiselle hits back at 'bleaching' hate

By Karishma Thakurdin - 22 December 2017 - 10:15
MANY TALENTS: Model, singer and actress Refilwe Modiselle PHOTO: SIBUSISO MSIBI
MANY TALENTS: Model, singer and actress Refilwe Modiselle PHOTO: SIBUSISO MSIBI

Model Refilwe Modiselle has lifted the lid on the kind of hate she gets from social media users on a daily basis‚ after a person insulted her for "bleaching" her skin.

Refilwe who has albinism shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with one follower‚ who called her a "b**ch".

"WTF this b**ch bleaching her skin for? So damn disgusting‚" wrote the person.

Refilwe tackled the person with a firm yet stinging reply.

"Your mother wouldn't take lightly to a son who addresses women that way‚ second to that it seems you can't tell the difference between that of a bleached person's skin vs albinism. If you were not so ignorant that would have not been your first thought."

Refilwe said she has chosen to tackle the hate head-on because it creates angry and broken people. She said she would rather educate people than turn a blind eye.

"I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry‚ broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am."

This is the kind of hate apeech I have to deal with"(even globally).... it's nothing new. 👏 I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry, broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am. 😍 Get educated on #Albinism dear people or you'll end up being like this douchebag. 😒 P.S I don't have to explain myself to anyone but if I kept quiet we'd still be walking around with people who feel it's ok to get away with anything not with me!!!! It's enough! #GodsBabyGirl #RefilweModiselle #Visionary #AfricasFirstSuccesfulModelWithAlbinism #TVHost #Model #MC #Speaker #VoiceOverArtist #Actress #Activist #Songbird #CNNAfricanGameChanger #OprahsPowerList2013 #TheMunroBoutiqueHotelAmbassador #GlobalSoul

A post shared by Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle (@refilwemodiselle) on

Refilwe Modiselle: Not everyone with albinism has to become a model

Model Refilwe Modiselle has spoken out about people with albinism being boxed into thinking that they have to become models‚ because it has become ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Year in Review: Dr Tumi did big things for gospel music in 2017

Dr Tumi changed the gospel music scene after holding a sold out concert at The Ticketpro Dome in August.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Hairdresser a bigwig in town

Fortunate Nemasango's voluminous Afro wigs turn heads wherever she goes.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Molatlou's final moments

Former model and television personality Michelle Molatlou will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Tumi Morake apologises for 'insensitive' down syndrome joke

Comedian Tumi Morake has issued a public apology after she landed in hot water for "insensitive" comments she made about down syndrome.
Entertainment
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X