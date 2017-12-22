Refilwe Modiselle hits back at 'bleaching' hate
Model Refilwe Modiselle has lifted the lid on the kind of hate she gets from social media users on a daily basis‚ after a person insulted her for "bleaching" her skin.
Refilwe who has albinism shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with one follower‚ who called her a "b**ch".
"WTF this b**ch bleaching her skin for? So damn disgusting‚" wrote the person.
Refilwe tackled the person with a firm yet stinging reply.
"Your mother wouldn't take lightly to a son who addresses women that way‚ second to that it seems you can't tell the difference between that of a bleached person's skin vs albinism. If you were not so ignorant that would have not been your first thought."
Refilwe said she has chosen to tackle the hate head-on because it creates angry and broken people. She said she would rather educate people than turn a blind eye.
"I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry‚ broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am."
This is the kind of hate apeech I have to deal with"(even globally).... it's nothing new. 👏 I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry, broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am. 😍 Get educated on #Albinism dear people or you'll end up being like this douchebag. 😒 P.S I don't have to explain myself to anyone but if I kept quiet we'd still be walking around with people who feel it's ok to get away with anything not with me!!!! It's enough!