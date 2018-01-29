Africans must forge own unique character

In 1998, Kishore Mahbubani published a book with a provocative tittle: Can Asians Think?

Professor Mahbubani is a Singaporean and one of Asia's greatest thinkers, recognised in 2005 by the prestigious journal Foreign Policy as one of the top 100 public intellectuals in the world.

Mahbubani was alive to the geopolitical and racial sensitivity of the question he volunteered to investigate: "just imagine the uproar that could be caused if I went to Europe or Africa and posed the question 'Can Europeans Think?' or 'Can Africans think?'"

Mahbubani examines the Asian mind on the basis of three broad criteria: economics, politics, and culture. At the end of his soul-wrenching analysis, Mahbubani comes to the following mixed conclusion: Yes, Asians can think; No, Asians can't think; Maybe, Asians can think.

Japan was the first country in the 20th century to sit around the same economic table with countries of the West and be accepted un-condescendingly as an equal.

Before Japan, there was no economic evidence that Asians could think. Now there are more East Asian countries that have developed their economies to show the rest of the world that "Yes, Asians can think."

For more than 500 years before the Japanese turnaround, nothing happened in Asia to rival the scientific and technological progress registered by the Occident. Throughout this long torpor, Asians were clearly not thinking.

In politics, Asia has produced no theory or practice of governance to attract the envy of other peoples in the world. Surveying the whole history of Asian politics, Mahbubani's conclusion is correct: "No, Asians can't think."