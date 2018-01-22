Mashele biased against Ramaphosa
I am not defending Cyril Ramaphosa or the ANC, but Prince Mashele writes such nonsense that he should not be allowed to get away with murder.
I raised this issue with Sowetan umpteen times to no avail.
Is Mashele bothered that Ramaphosa can speak almost all of the country's African languages? It's a plus to be a polyglot and he impressed me a lot.
I can tell Mashele that those who listened to Ramaphosa were happy to be addressed in their respective languages.
None of his predecessors were as fluent.
Mashele must remember that Ramaphosa's predecessors also made false promises for the past 23 years, yet he only criticised Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.
Now that Zuma, Mashele's daily bread, is on his way out, I wonder what Mashele is going to write about.
The fact that there are no trained agronomists in SA is not Ramaphosa's fault, but that of those who came before him, such as Nelson Mandela, whom Mashele has never criticised, and Thabo Mbeki, whom Mashele admires.
Mashele may not buy Ramaphosa's message of unity, but he is better than those in the ANC who are not interested in unity at all and make no effort in that regard.
Ramaphosa may neither unite the ANC nor improve poor people's lives. Have Mandela, Mbeki and Zuma improved poor people's lives?
Mashele says Africa is the poorest continent in the world, a statement that has no basis at all.
Africa is the richest continent in the world. Where does Mashele think Europe and America get their minerals from?
I suggest he studies - not read but study - Frantz Fanon's Black Skin White Masks. He really needs to internalise it because he has a very serious problem.
Sam Ditshego, Kagiso