Mashele biased against Ramaphosa

I am not defending Cyril Ramaphosa or the ANC, but Prince Mashele writes such nonsense that he should not be allowed to get away with murder.

I raised this issue with Sowetan umpteen times to no avail.

Is Mashele bothered that Ramaphosa can speak almost all of the country's African languages? It's a plus to be a polyglot and he impressed me a lot.

I can tell Mashele that those who listened to Ramaphosa were happy to be addressed in their respective languages.

None of his predecessors were as fluent.

Mashele must remember that Ramaphosa's predecessors also made false promises for the past 23 years, yet he only criticised Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.

Now that Zuma, Mashele's daily bread, is on his way out, I wonder what Mashele is going to write about.