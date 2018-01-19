Those shocked by attacks on H&M stores need history lesson

I have been fascinated by how some sections of society have been shocked, if not outraged, by ordinary black South Africans' response to a fashion advert that ridicules black people.

The advert in question is from the Swedish fashion retailer H&M, and it features a black boy wearing a green hoodie with the words "coolest monkey in the jungle" emblazoned across the front of the garment.

All over the world, black people responded with anger at what has been correctly perceived as an attack on the black person, regardless of where they are. Incendiary is the word that comes to mind when one looks at the ad.

I wasn't at all surprised when black people, led by the EFF, trashed H&M outlets in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Pretoria. It was a long time coming.

You don't have to possess the memory of an elephant to remember that Dove campaign, which showed a black woman going into the shower and, after using the soap, emerging as a white woman. The insinuation was clear: white is the standard to aspire to because it is better.

To be sure, the Dove advert was a continuation of a long tradition of adverts that denigrated the black person over centuries, especially in the US and South Africa.

The Dove campaign was reminiscent of an advert for Pears soap, which shows two children, one white, one black. The white kid, well-scrubbed and well-dressed, offers a bar of soap to a black kid who is insalubrious. After an encounter with Pears soap, the black kid is transformed into something almost white!

But that ad was made in 1783. The lovely people at Dove simply tweaked it.

Both Dove and H&M products are available all over the world and their adverts were splashed online.