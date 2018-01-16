H&M shuts Durban store ahead of planned EFF protest

Beleaguered fashion retailer H&M has been forced to close its doors and evacuate shoppers at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban amid a planned protest by EFF supporters on Tuesday morning.

A public announcement was made in-store for customers to leave immediately for safety reasons.

A notice placed at the entrance of H&M stated: "This store is temporarily closed. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

A contingent of police and mall security had been posted outside the store since early Tuesday morning in a bid to prevent a repeat of looting incidents seen at branches in Gauteng in recent days‚ where windows were broken and clothing items allegedly stolen.

Mall staff said the heavy police presence was a precaution - although there were no visible signs of EFF supporters.

The protests come in the wake of an advertisement by the international clothing company showing a black child in a green hoodie with the words "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" inscribed on it‚ which caused worldwide outrage on social media and other platforms.