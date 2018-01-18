Letters

Trashing H&M stores sends wrong signal

By Reader Letter - 18 January 2018 - 12:17
The H&M store at Clearwater Mall after EFF members ransacked it over the racially offensive advert.
There are times when the EFF can show maturity; you almost feel they could make a reasonable government. Then there are other times when they do things that leave one speechless. The H&M debacle could have been handled better.

In the current tough economic climate, we simply can't afford to have more people out of work. I don't condone the racist incident the clothing retailer was involved in, but the EFF can't unleash fury and violence after every incident that shouldn't have happened.

The trashing of H&M stores was very unfortunate because it is our people who were left traumatised.

The EFF is currently championing the cause of free education for poor students. This is a wonderful idea, but if they continue to tarnish our image those students they want educated will have no jobs when they graduate.

Richardson Mzaidume

Pimville

