Trashing H&M stores sends wrong signal

There are times when the EFF can show maturity; you almost feel they could make a reasonable government. Then there are other times when they do things that leave one speechless. The H&M debacle could have been handled better.

In the current tough economic climate, we simply can't afford to have more people out of work. I don't condone the racist incident the clothing retailer was involved in, but the EFF can't unleash fury and violence after every incident that shouldn't have happened.