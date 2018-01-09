SAHRC calls for calm during registration at institutions of higher learning

It urged government to provide clarity on the implementation of the announced decision to provide free higher education as soon as possible to remove the “prevailing uncertainty”.

In December president Jacob Zuma announced a fee free policy for poor students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Colleges (TVET) from 2018.

“It must be noted that the decision on free higher education does not increase the number of spaces that each institution of higher learning can afford to avail to students.

“Those institutions should therefore not be compelled‚ directly or indirectly‚ to admit more students than the number of learning spaces that each of them can make available to students.

“Overcrowding and stretching resources available at these institutions can have a negative impact on the very right of access to higher education that the country is trying to give poor students access to.”

The commission said it will avail itself to engage all stakeholders to "address concerns and mitigating potential instability".