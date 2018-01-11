The Capricorn Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Limpopo has suspended registration for new students following a stampede at its Polokwane campus‚ which led to injuries to five prospective students.

Capricorn TVET College public relations officer Tumelo Morobe said the stampede happened early on Thursday morning as about 1‚500 students gathered outside the gates of its campus and started pushing one another.

This happened before the institution could open its gates.

Five prospective students were injured in the stampede. Two entrance gates to the campus were damaged.

“They were taken to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital for treatment‚” Morobe said.

The Polokwane campus has a space for 1‚200 students. The institution has three other campuses.

Morobe said the campus management decided to suspend the registration for new students at the Polokwane campus.

Registration for new students will now take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday morning‚ Morobe said.

The EFF Students Command‚ which is leading a campaign of “walk-ins” at tertiary institutions during the registration period‚ despite pleas from authorities for students to use online registration portals‚ said in a statement on Thursday that it intended to open a case with the police to charge the college with mismanagement.