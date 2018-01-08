Hundreds of people are queuing in the blazing sun outside the University of Johannesburg to enquire if they have been accepted to study or if they can change their courses.

The long lines persist even while the university is handing out flyers stating it is not accepting walk-in students and that other queries can be addressed online.

The university has set up a link on its website‚ that can be accessed by mobile phone‚ for late applications.

Many of those in the queue are on the waiting list for spaces to study.

Student Amishka Hiralal was queuing to ask if she could switch courses from a B. Com to nuclear medicine.

Karabo Sebela is on the waiting list to study law. She was at the University of Johannesburg to see if she has been accepted yet. Sebela applied to study law in 2017‚ "but there was no space so I applied again to study this year". The flyers UJ staff are handing out explain that students must wait to receive an email or sms confirming if a place has become available or not.

Marcia Godlo wants to study teaching but hasn't applied to do so. She raised enough money to travel from the Western Cape to apply in person at UJ. She says she couldn't afford to apply to university before September 30 when applications closed. "I don't want to live in the Western Cape. It is easier for a black woman here (in Gauteng).

"I don't have money to go back. I am crashing at a friend's place."