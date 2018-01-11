Journey of time and place

When there are five whiskies to taste in the house, the palate is bound to experience an illuminating journey straddling the countries where these spirits were created.

Each bottle is an essence of its own distinct taste, sense of place and the peculiar tradition and style cherished by the blender master or distillery.

The five whiskies - Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Three Ships, Scottish Leader and Bain's Cape Mountain Whisky - originated from South Africa and Scotland.

Notably, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain and Scottish Leader are Scotch whiskies owned by SA liquor giant Distell, which also produces the award-winning Three Ships and Bain's labels locally.

Distell's decision to buy the three Scotch whiskies was obviously informed by South Africans' preference for Scottish-styled and double-distilled malts over the Irish's triple-distilled expressions.

While the five labels might be shaped by different climates and styles, there is a common thread among them - mostly evident in their smoothness, richness, fruitiness and mouth-warming palate devoid of the alcoholic burn that tends to scare away some first-time tasters.

Conspicuous too is the lack of pungency sometimes inherent in old-style Scotch whiskies - an aroma reminiscent of spoilt eggs.

At the recent Distell showcase of the five whiskies, master blender Andy Watts emphasised the pleasure and magic of perceiving one's appreciation of whisky as a journey of discovery.