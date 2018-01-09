Hey wena, fill up the bloody tank and stop ogling my thighs and calling me sweetie

There is no end to the insults and degradation a woman endures daily. The world never fails to remind me that no matter how strong my personality is, I will always be viewed as the weaker sex - sex usually being the operative concept.

This past Sunday, I wore my favourite high-waist shorts - that piece of apparel that our fathers disapprove of and our husbands forbid you from wearing. Yes, those. Knowing the culture of victim-blaming we have embraced, I appreciate that rapists and their aides will say I "invited" the disrespect I endured thereby.

I pulled into a garage en route to my brother and the Man serving me locked his stare unto my thighs while I communicated my requirements. Then he greeted me with a grossly sexualised, "Hey Nana, eish, o montle waitse Nana..."

This may sound foreign to most men, but we women do feel violated by some greetings. There is a sexual violence that is meted out by men when they demand attention. It is there in a silent stare or slow lick of the lip - worse if accompanied by pervert-speak.

I was immediately alarmed and my defences were alerted. I wanted to make my outrage visible. I could feel the muscles in my face tangle into fists. But, alas, he was not deterred. He forgot to address me with the respect due to every customer, regardless of the length of their dress. He reduced me to a sexual object and repeatedly delivered the most perverted "nana" I have ever heard.

Nana - a term of endearment that literally means "little one"- was used as a weapon to undress me.

In fact, I doubt there is a woman alive who has never been cornered into a strange man's little sex fantasy and made to feel dirty, whose dignity was not butchered for a moment of entertainment.