ANC needs to clarify land policy

Visiting Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini at the weekend, newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the governing party's new policy on land. According to Ramaphosa, implementing land expropriation without compensation will transform South Africa into the garden of Eden.

In its desperation to survive as governing party beyond 2019, the ANC has rebooted its populism.

Its loud cries about radical economic transformation and now its policy on expropriation without compensation are an obvious response to the EFF which has been championing these issues.

Ramaphosa is revealing that populism is the ANC's modus operandi and not just limited to the political expediency preferred by his predecessor.

His utterances don't sound too different from the sentiments expressed by Zanu-PF leaders in neighbouring Zimbabwe when the government wrested farms from white farmers.