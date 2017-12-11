Madi checks out Maftown Heights only to be let down

This week Madi made the big schlep to a place in Mahikeng where every shopping bag is called a "Checkers".

Madi felt like Mary Tyler Moore in her convertible with the wind in her hair, except she couldn't let her chiffon scarf go flying as it was Hermes. Several hours Madi made it safely to Mmabatho Stadium for the annual Maftown Heights event .

There was huge pandemonium about Maftown Heights finally "coming back home", which did not make any sense to Maditaba.

If "home" is 95 hours away with scorching heat and grazing cows for scenery, Madi would like to say thanks, but no thanks.

The place was more packed than a Tekkies store in Brits having a clearance sale. Bathong, Bonang Matheba and AKA were there.

Madi was not impressed with Bonang's outfit. She looked like those teachers back in the day with a "Sales House" wardrobe.

Madi found the outfit patronising, almost like she couldn't be bothered to put in some effort because it was Mahikeng.

No girl. You are Bonang Matheba. Be on point or don't show up at all.