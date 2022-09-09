SOWETAN | Putco, strikers standoff costs workers

The stand-off between workers and commuter bus company Putco has reached a tipping point after dismissal letters were issued to 1,000 employees this week. The company took the hardline stance after bus drivers embarked on an unprotected strike, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
The action, coupled with incidents of violence and intimidation outside the Putco depot in New Canada in Johannesburg, offers insight into how relations between the employer and the employees have deteriorated. It doesn't help that both sides in the conflict have adopted such a hostile stance towards each other that they left the negotiating table to wrestle in public at the expense of commuters.
We have seen this movie before and we know there will be no winners at the end but only losers – the commuting public that rely on the public transport system to get to and from work. As it is often the case in such conflict, Putco appears to be hoping the situation will collapse rather than wishing to find a lasting solution through dialogue. The workers on the other hand are resorting to acts of intimidation and violence to force the company's hand in meeting their demands.
The attitude of both parties in the impasse, who have been stubbornly hostile towards each other, is creating a serious problem and its effects go beyond their self-interests. It has dire implications for thousands of workers, not only those dismissed by Putco but also the commuting working class who rely on the buses to get to their jobs daily. During this week-long standoff, the commuters have been hit hard by having to find alternative transport. Therefore this situation can no longer be left to the two parties only to resolve.
The government, which already pays subsidies to commuter bus companies to transport workers in the absence of a safe, reliable and efficient public transport system, has to step in and facilitate mediation to end the impasse.
Any attempts to find a long-term solution to the standoff has to take into account the prevailing socio-economic conditions, especially the high unemployment rate, poverty and inequality, which are the three biggest risks to the stability of the country.
There is no reason why both Putco and striking workers cannot find common ground in the interest of all.
SOWETAN | Putco, strikers standoff costs workers
Image: Thulani Mbele
