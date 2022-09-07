Putco workers' strike hits commuters in the pocket
Strikers warned they face dismissal from bus firm
07 September 2022 - 07:29
When Mpho Lesemela paid about R1,300 for a Putco bus to provide transport at her sister’s funeral, she thought mourners would be sorted out.
But on Friday at 4pm, less than 24 hours before her sister’s funeral, she received a call from Putco indicating they would not be able to provide the service due to a strike...
