South Africa

Bus subsidies need to be increased, says Putco

Company pauses fare hike as it waits for government

04 August 2022 - 07:54
Mpho Koka Journalist

Bus company Putco wants the government to increase its subsidy, saying the rising fuel costs have made it difficult to continue operating.

Last week, Putco suspended its 19% fare increase, which came seven months after another hike of 8% was implemented...

