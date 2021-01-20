New charter outlines BBBEE enhancement and significance of community buy-in
Training must be central to mining industry's development goals
The recent announcement of the new Mining Charter has highlighted a number of Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) legislative changes intended to facilitate the support of surrounding communities by mining companies through skills upliftment, training and employment opportunities. This is both necessary and commendable, however, training is the critical element to ensure that employment opportunities and careers are successfully secured by locals. Now is the time for organisations in mining and related sectors to use training to properly equip locals with the right skills to develop small businesses, foster job creation and stimulate local economies to create a mutually beneficial relationship for mines and their surrounding communities.
Local community development..
