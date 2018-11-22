Momentum shows who has power

Earlier this year this newspaper commented about a political slogan that is so over-used in our country that it has lost its true meaning for most: Amandla ngawethu/ matla ke a rona/ power to the people.

The key point made in that editorial comment was that most of what we complain about South Africans can be changed and that the possibility of that change is dependent on our actions.

This week we had a perfect example of the power we have as a people to change that which we deem wrong and unjust.

On Sunday we woke up to the news of a woman by the name of Denise Ganas who was fighting a David-and-Goliath battle against insurance giant Momentum, which was refusing to pay her R2.4m after her husband died in a car hijacking.