×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Free education becomes reality at NYC medical school with $1bn donation

By Brendan O'Brien - 27 February 2024 - 10:15
The college, attended by about 1,100 students, is located in the Bronx.
The college, attended by about 1,100 students, is located in the Bronx.
Image: Albert Einstein College of Medicine

A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating $1bn (R19.27bn) to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the US, to pay the tuition of all of its students.

Dr Ruth Gottesman is making the donation from the fortune made by her late husband David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Wall Street financier and early Berkshire Hathaway investor, who died in September 2022.

“I am very thankful to my late husband, Sandy, for leaving these funds in my care, and I feel blessed to be given the great privilege of making this gift to such a worthy cause,” she said in a joint statement with the school.

Gottesman joined the medical college in 1968. During her time at the school, she researched child learning disabilities and created an adult literacy programme. She is the chair of the Einstein board of trustees and serves on the board of the Montefiore Health System, the school's affiliate hospital.

With the gift, all current full-time students will have their spring 2024 semester tuition reimbursed and all future students will attend the school tuition-free. Tuition at the school is about $60,000 (R1.16m) a year, leaving many students more than $200,000 (R3.85m) in debt after they graduate.

“This transformational gift is intended to attract a talented and diverse pool of individuals who may not otherwise have the means to pursue a medical education,” the school said, adding it is the largest gift given to a medical school in the nation.

The school, attended by about 1,100 students, is located in the Bronx, an area that ranks last in New York state for health outcomes and factors, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Reuters

Children with obesity: Start counselling from age 6, US panel recommends

Interventions to promote physical activity, support for behaviour change, and education about healthy eating are advised.
News
2 months ago

As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women

A member of China's top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their ...
News
11 months ago

Trump wins South Carolina, beating Nikki Haley in her home state

Donald Trump easily defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina's Republican contest on Saturday, extending his winning streak as he marches towards a ...
News
1 day ago

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

A US military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on ...
News
1 day ago

Touchdown: US hails first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft

Nasa aims to land its first crewed Artemis in late 2026 as part of long-term, sustained lunar exploration and a stepping stone toward eventual human ...
News
4 days ago

US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault

The US has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and opposing a ...
News
1 week ago

Putin gifts North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limousine

Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian Aurus limousine as a gift because the North Korean leader liked the car when the Russian president ...
News
6 days ago

Private US moon lander launched half century after last Apollo lunar mission

Odysseus lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket flown by Elon Musk's SpaceX from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism