Children with obesity: Start counselling from age 6, US panel recommends

Research since then has shown the effectiveness of intensive behavioural interventions — defined as at least 26 hours of counselling with one or more health professionals — for achieving a healthy weight and improving the quality of life for children and adolescents, the panel said. The recommendation did not specify a time frame.

The new USPSTF advice does not address the use of medications such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, which is approved for children age 12 and above, or surgery.

The Task Force said it reviewed evidence on weight loss medications but found that more research is needed to fully understand the long-term health outcomes for medications.

The behavioural interventions would comprise “a package” that includes physical activity, support for behaviour change, and education about healthy eating, said task force member Dr Katrina Donahue of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Because local resources vary, the interventions will “look different in different cities,” Donahue acknowledged.

But the panel's review of data from 58 randomised controlled trials involving more than 10,000 children found that these interventions work, “as long as the child receives at least 26 hours of contact with professionals,” Donahue said.