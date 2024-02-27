×

South Africa

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter's term extended

By Tannur Anders - 27 February 2024 - 10:15
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has been credited with rescuing the institution after it was hollowed out during the state capture years under Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: Dwayne Senior

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday extended the term of office of the South Africa Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner for another two years.

The presidency announced an agreement had been reached between Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter “to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation”.

Kieswetter was appointed in March 2019 for a five-year term which started in May 2019.

“Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” the presidency said.

The commissioner has been credited with rescuing the institution after it was hollowed out during the state capture years under Tom Moyane.

Consulting firm Bain & Company ended up repaying revenue for its botched restructuring of the tax agency, with interest amounting to R217m, according to a final report of the Sars Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent. 

It is understood Kieswetter had quietly expressed his desire to leave Sars, but Ramaphosa moved to keep him in the role a bit longer. 

TimesLIVE

