Say goodbye to endless tissue boxes: Your guide to cold and flu relief
Cepacol shares tips and remedies that'll help you combat stuffy noses, coughs and sore throats this winter
Ah, the dreaded cold and flu season is upon us once again. But fear not: Cepacol, the brand known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medicated drinks, has you covered with this guide to cold and flu relief.
From soothing teas and steam inhalation to the power of hydration and rest, here are some tips and remedies that'll help you say goodbye to stuffy noses, coughs and endless boxes of tissue boxes this winter:
Steam it out
Is congestion making it hard to breathe? Bring out the power of steam. Inhaling steam has been used for over 3,500 years to help loosen mucus and relieve chest congestion1. Take a hot shower, use a humidifier, or create a DIY steam treatment by filling a bowl with hot water and covering your head with a towel while leaning over it.
Use natural remedies
Warm water with lemon and honey, and herbal teas with ingredients like ginger, chamomile or peppermint can help soothe sore throats2.
Enjoy a bowl of warm chicken and vegetable soup or a revitalising smoothie filled with antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables to enhance your immune system with essential nutrients2.
Wash your hands
Prevention is key: washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water can prevent about 20% of respiratory infections, including colds3.
By consistently practising proper handwashing, you can effectively protect yourself from contracting illnesses caused by antibiotic-resistant germs, which pose significant challenges in terms of treatment and management3.
Stay home and rest
To protect yourself and others, stay home when you're feeling unwell, move away from people before coughing and sneezing, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects4.
While there is no cure for a cold, resting at home and drinking plenty of fluids can speed up your recovery4.
Consider vaccinations
Annual flu vaccines can keep you from getting sick and significantly reduce your risk of contracting infectious viruses or experiencing severe symptoms from the flu5.
According to studies, it has been found that receiving a flu vaccination can significantly decrease the likelihood of flu illness by about 40% to 60% across the general population5.
This risk reduction is especially evident during seasons when the prevalent flu viruses closely match the strains used in producing flu vaccines. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine the best vaccination options for you.
How the Cepacol Cough & Cold range can provide relief
If you're dealing with cold, cough or flu symptoms, rest assured there’s a Cepacol for that. The brand's Cough & Cold range conveniently includes everything from lozenges and throat sprays to medicated drinks and syrups, all packed with multiple benefits to offer you targeted relief.
Look out for these new additions to the range at leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide:
New Cepacol Cough & Cold Syrup
Formulated with ivy leaf and pelargonium, known for antibacterial and antiviral properties, new Cepacol Cough & Cold Syrup6 offers targeted relief for a cough, congestion and sore throat. This syrup is non-drowsy and alcohol free, making it safe to use for adults and children above six years old to combat cold and flu symptoms.
New Cepacol Throat Spray
Combining ivy leaf, pelargonium and menthol, new Cepacol Throat Spray7 quickly numbs the throat, providing relief of a sore and inflamed throat. The spray format allows easy application directly to the affected area, ensuring targeted relief.
New Cepacol Plus Cough & Cold Syrup
Specifically designed for night-time relief, Cepacol Plus Cough & Cold Syrup8 addresses two troublesome symptoms — coughing and lack of sleep — with its combination of ivy leaf, pelargonium and valerian extract.
For more information about Cepacol's new Cough & Cold products, visit the brand's website and join the conversation on Facebook.
This article was sponsored by Cepacol.
1. Perea Clinic. 2. Insider. 3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 6. Cepacol Cough & Cold Syrup approved professional information. 7. Cepacol Throat Spray approved professional information. 8. Cepacol Plus Cough & Cold Syrup approved professional information.