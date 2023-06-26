Say goodbye to endless tissue boxes: Your guide to cold and flu relief

Ah, the dreaded cold and flu season is upon us once again. But fear not: Cepacol, the brand known for its sore throat lozenges and hot medicated drinks, has you covered with this guide to cold and flu relief.

From soothing teas and steam inhalation to the power of hydration and rest, here are some tips and remedies that'll help you say goodbye to stuffy noses, coughs and endless boxes of tissue boxes this winter:

Steam it out

Is congestion making it hard to breathe? Bring out the power of steam. Inhaling steam has been used for over 3,500 years to help loosen mucus and relieve chest congestion1. Take a hot shower, use a humidifier, or create a DIY steam treatment by filling a bowl with hot water and covering your head with a towel while leaning over it.

Use natural remedies

Warm water with lemon and honey, and herbal teas with ingredients like ginger, chamomile or peppermint can help soothe sore throats2.

Enjoy a bowl of warm chicken and vegetable soup or a revitalising smoothie filled with antioxidant-packed fruits and vegetables to enhance your immune system with essential nutrients2.