No-one can just snap out of depression, the South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) said on Friday.
Sasop member Dr Gagu Matsebula said there was a misconception that depression is a condition that can easily be overcome by simply ‘snapping out of it’.
“No-one chooses to be depressed. Depression is not a sign of weakness, a result of wallowing in grief or sadness, a lack of positive thinking or self-pity. It is a medical condition that negatively impacts brain function due to biological or environmental factors.
“Various elements contribute to depressive episodes including genetics, anxiety, early adversity, traumatic experiences, abuse, socioeconomic status, loss and bereavement and stress,” he said.
The society is trying to end myths about depression and treatment, especially the use of antidepressants during Mental Illness Awareness Month, being observed in South Africa.
No-one can simply 'snap out' of depression, say psychiatrists
Matsebula said depression is treatable through medication to address the underlying biological issues.
“Most doctors initially prescribe selective serotine reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as Sertraline and Fluoxetine, to alleviate symptoms of moderate to severe depression. Some people fear an antidepressant, but it is safe to use. There are several types with different side-effect profiles,” he said.
“SSRIs work by increasing the levels of serotonin in the brain, a neurotransmitter that carries signals between the brain’s nerve cells, ultimately improving one’s mood. This medication prevents the reabsorption of serotonin into nerve cells, thereby increasing its availability and improving message transmission.
“The ultimate goal of antidepressants is to restore the balance of deficiencies of serotonin and other neurotransmitters that may be causing the depressive symptoms.”
While many patients respond well to the first prescription of antidepressants, some may need to try several types before finding the one that works best.
“It is crucial to be patient when using antidepressants and to take the medication daily as prescribed by a doctor. It may take several weeks for the medication to take full effect and it is important to continue with the prescription for at least six months to prevent symptoms from recurring. Every person responds differently to antidepressants and some individuals may require long-term usage.”
Matsebula said while antidepressants can treat symptoms, they may not always address the underlying causes of depression.
“Talk therapy is highly beneficial in addressing depressive symptoms by exploring, and processing, past and current experiences with a trained professional such as a psychologist. This approach is useful for situational depressive episodes, such as the loss of a loved one or partner conflict or childhood trauma as it helps the patient gain clarity and an understanding of the root causes of distress.”
