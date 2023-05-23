×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former HOD, company director arrested for corruption over R420m mental health project bungle

By TIMESLIVE - 23 May 2023 - 12:28
The company did not have the capacity to render the service during the project which turned into a white elephant. Stock photo.
The company did not have the capacity to render the service during the project which turned into a white elephant. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/malkovkosta

A former government official and a company director face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in court on Tuesday — two decades after R420m was spent building an “unusable” mental health facility in the Northern Cape. 

The 65-year-old former head of department for roads and public works and the director were arrested earlier on Tuesday by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team in Kimberley. 

The provincial health department and public works department, as implementing agents, embarked on a project to build the facility in 2003 with the original contract valued at R290m. 

“It is further alleged that some of the constructed buildings faced possible demolition after R420m was paid to a liquidated contractor on the project,” said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi. 

“It was discovered that the company that was appointed did not have the capacity to render the service and the contract was terminated while money was already paid.

“Work on the project has since been halted, leaving the facility incomplete and unusable, and at a considerable cost to the department of health. Officials did not follow normal procurement procedures when appointing the consultant. 

“Issues of maladministration” were uncovered during the project which ultimately provided “no value for money”. 

Further arrests linked to the case were imminent, added the Hawks. 

TimesLIVE

Court confirms restraining order of R165m against Amathole officials in sanitation project fraud case

The Makhanda high court has confirmed a restraining order totalling R165m in assets and money against Amathole district municipality officials and ...
News
20 hours ago

Five arrested in Joburg for producing fraudulent home affairs documents

Police have arrested five suspects allegedly involved in a syndicate producing fraudulent documents in Johannesburg.
News
4 days ago

Eskom welcomes judgment ordering employee who stole money to pay it back

Sifiso Masina was found guilty by the Kriel magistrate's court on April 26 and sentenced to eight years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ex-Eskom clerk gets 10-year jail term two months after co-accused walked away with suspended sentence

A former Eskom administration clerk who defrauded the entity of R2.6m has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, just two months after her co-accused ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people