×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Nato holds emergency meeting on Poland blast

By Reuters - 16 November 2022 - 11:26
Police officers work at the site after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 16, 2022.
Police officers work at the site after explosions in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, November 16, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Nato will hold an emergency meeting at 10.00 CET (0900 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss an explosion in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border that killed two people on Tuesday, two Nato officials and a European diplomat said.

The gathering of Nato ambassadors in Brussels will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12.30 CET, Nato said in a statement.

Nato member Poland has said the rocket killed two people in a village about 6km (4 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said earlier on Wednesday that it was probably not fired from Russia, after holding talks with leaders of Western allies amid concerns the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring countries.

The explosion on Tuesday at a grain facility near the Ukrainian border came as Russia unleashed a wave of missiles targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest in nearly nine months of war.

Reuters

Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month ...
News
23 hours ago

Zambian serving time in Russian jail is sent to Ukraine war, and killed

Zambia has asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow ended up on a battlefield in Ukraine, ...
News
4 hours ago

Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations on the resort island of Bali next week, ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm