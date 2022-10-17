×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Two UN peacekeepers killed, four injured in Mali attack

By Reuters - 17 October 2022 - 16:36
MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - currently has about 12,000 military personnel deployed in the country.
MINUSMA - the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali - currently has about 12,000 military personnel deployed in the country.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie/ File photo

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Monday, the U.N. peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, said on Twitter.

Islamist militants, some with links to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Mali for the last decade.

The peacekeepers were on a mine search and detection patrol in the northern commune of Tessalit, in Kidal region, when they were hit, said the peacekeeping mission.

MINUSMA — the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali — currently has about 12,000 military personnel deployed in the country.

At least 174 peacekeepers have been killed in hostile acts in Mali since the start of the mission in 2013, making it the deadliest UN peacekeeping mission in the world.

Reuters

Six killed in rare attack near Malian capital

Unidentified armed men killed six people at a checkpoint 70 km east of Mali's capital Bamako, the security ministry said on Friday.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12