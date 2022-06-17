×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

French army says killed close to 40 militants in strike in Niger

By Reuters - 17 June 2022 - 06:46
French soldiers from Operation Barkhane, set up a temporary advanced operating base as they leave Gossi, Mali, April 17, 2022. Picture taken April 17, 2022.
French soldiers from Operation Barkhane, set up a temporary advanced operating base as they leave Gossi, Mali, April 17, 2022. Picture taken April 17, 2022.
Image: PAUL LORGERIE

The French army said on Thursday forces from its Operation Barkhane in West Africa had killed close to 40 militants in a strike near the border of Niger with Burkina Faso on June 14.

Following an attack against Niger gendarmes and acting at the request of authorities in Niger, Barkhane forces used air surveillance to track a column of 40 motorcycles, carrying out the strike in close co-operation with Niger forces, the statement said.

“Our military commitment in the Sahel-Sahara area to fight terrorism, along our African partners is total,” Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Twitter.

Niger, a former French colony, agreed in February to host special forces transferred from neighbouring Mali as France withdrew troops deployed there since 2013 to help fight Islamist militants.

Separately, armed men killed at least 100 civilians in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso close to the border with Niger over the weekend, a security source said.

A French armed forces spokesperson said he could not say if there was a link between these events.

Four French soldiers injured by explosion in Burkina Faso

Four French soldiers from the Operation Barkhane taskforce were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle in Burkina Faso, ...
News
4 months ago

New European taskforce takes on Mali's elusive militants

When the soldiers reached the end of the road, they descended from their trucks and motorbikes and partially deflated the tyres to make it easier ...
News
8 months ago

France to reshape troop presence in Sahel within weeks

France will soon begin reshaping its military presence in the Sahel region of West Africa, where it has been on the front line of the fight against ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'