×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Six killed in rare attack near Malian capital

By Reuters - 16 July 2022 - 14:57
Three of the people killed were members of the security forces and three were civilians, the ministry said in an online post. Stock image.
Three of the people killed were members of the security forces and three were civilians, the ministry said in an online post. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Unidentified armed men killed six people at a checkpoint 70 km east of Mali's capital Bamako, the security ministry said on Friday.

It did not say who was responsible for the attack, which took place overnight on Thursday in an area in southwestern Mali that has been relatively untouched by the Islamist insurgency ravaging central and northern regions.

Three of the people killed were members of the security forces and three were civilians, the ministry said in an online post, without giving further details.

Mali is struggling to stem the insurgency that took root after a 2012 coup and has since spread from the West African country's arid north into neighbouring countries. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced across the Sahel region.

Some of the groups have links to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

Ahead of Mali withdraw, France prepares future Sahel strategy

French officials head to Niger on Friday to redefine the country's strategy to fight Islamist militants in the Sahel as thousands of troops complete ...
News
3 days ago

Burkina Faso tells civilians to evacuate vast zones ahead of military operations

Burkina Faso's army has ordered civilians to evacuate two large “military interest zones” in its northern and southeastern regions ahead of ...
News
3 weeks ago

French army says killed close to 40 militants in strike in Niger

The French army said on Thursday forces from its Operation Barkhane in West Africa had killed close to 40 militants in a strike near the border of ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released