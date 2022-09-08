“Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said on Thursday.
“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her home with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.
They will be joined by her other two sons, Princes Andrew and Edward, and her only daughter Princess Anne.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
Harry, Meghan join royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth after news of the British monarch's ill health, a spokesperson for the couple said on Thursday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other members of the royal family who've headed to the Scottish estate to be by the monarch's side.
The queen is under medical supervision as doctors remained concerned about her health.
Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems”.
