Prince Charles calls UK's Rwanda migrants policy 'appalling' -reports

Prince Charles has privately described the British government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling", two media reports said, as the first flight taking refugees to the East African country is due to leave next week.

Charles, heir to the British throne, has been heard criticising the policy, The Times and Daily Mail newspapers reported.

Charles is concerned that the controversial asylum policy will overshadow a Commonwealth meeting summit in Rwanda where he is due to represent his mother Queen Elizabeth at the end of this month, The Times reported.

"He said he was more than disappointed at the policy," a source told The Times.

"He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel."

A spokesperson for Charles did not deny he had expressed personal opinions about the policy in private.