'You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles paid an emotional personal tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday during celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, praising the monarch for uniting the nation and continuing to make history during her 70-year reign.

Charles spoke at a pop concert that opened with a comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear and tapping out the tune to the Queen anthem “We Will Rock You” on her china teacup.

The heir-to-the-throne appeared towards the end of the concert at Buckingham Palace. As images of Elizabeth's reign were displayed on the walls, Charles, 73, said the Jubilee had given the country the chance to say thank you.

“You pledged to serve your whole life — you continue to deliver. That is why we are here,” he said in a message to the queen, who was at her Windsor Castle residence outside London.

“You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years,” he added, referring to the queen as “mummy”.

The Saturday festivities were among a number of Jubilee events that Elizabeth has missed because of “episodic mobility problems” that have caused her to cancel engagements recently.

The opening video with the fictional character Paddington had echoes of 2012 when the queen appeared with Britain's most famous fictional spy, James Bond, in a video for the opening ceremony of the London Olympics.

In the clip on Saturday, she told Paddington she always kept the Bear's favourite — a marmalade sandwich — in her ever-present handbag.

A palace spokesperson said: “The opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.”

Queen's “We Will Rock You” then opened the show before the cast of “Hamilton,” Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross performed in front of tens of thousands of people crammed around the palace, down the Mall grand boulevard and in a nearby park.