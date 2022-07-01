Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first black woman on US Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in on Thursday as a US Supreme Court justice, making history as the first black woman on the nation's top judicial body while joining it at a time when its conservative majority has been flexing its muscles in major rulings.

Jackson, 51, joins the liberal bloc of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority. Her swearing in as President Joe Biden's replacement for retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer came six days after the court overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade landmark that legalised abortion nationwide. Breyer, at 83 the court's oldest member, officially retired on Thursday.

"On behalf of all the members of the court, I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling," Chief Justice John Roberts said at the ceremony.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week found that a majority of Americans - 57% - holds a negative view of the court following the abortion ruling, a significant shift from earlier in the month when a narrow majority held a positive view.

Jackson is the 116th justice, sixth woman and third black person to serve on the Supreme Court since its 1789 founding.

Biden appointed Jackson last year to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after she spent eight years as a federal district judge. Like the three conservative justices appointed by the Democratic president's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Jackson is young enough to serve for decades in the lifetime job.