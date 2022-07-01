Mamelodi pensioners hit with R1.9m municipal bill

Others said the municipality was not deserving of their hard-earned money because they were not getting basic services

Two Mamelodi pensioners are having sleepless nights after they were slapped with a combined R1.9m bill for rates and taxes as Tshwane municipality struggles to recoup R17bn it is owed by both businesses and households.



Dumishi Masemola, 69, of Section R owes R1,263,876 for her three-bedroom house she shares with her three children and seven grandchildren, while Jerry Anonymous, 77, is R766,557 in arrears. ..