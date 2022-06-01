×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Russia will find ways to supply markets with grain and fertilizers despite sanctions-RIA

By Reuters - 01 June 2022 - 11:15
Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilizers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilizers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Image: Jason Reed

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilizers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertilizer, if sanctions were eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with the president of Turkey.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

EU leaders agreed to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled on the outskirts of ...
News
1 day ago

Shortage of oil refineries haunts Africa as fuel prices rocket

A shortage of oil refineries across sub-Saharan Africa coupled with soaring crude prices because of the war in Ukraine has left countries dangerously ...
News
3 hours ago

Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused