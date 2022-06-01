Russia will find ways to supply markets with grain and fertilizers despite sanctions-RIA
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will find ways to supply markets with Russian grain and fertilizers despite Western sanctions, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was willing to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports through the Black Sea, as well as shipments of Russian fertilizer, if sanctions were eased, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with the president of Turkey.
