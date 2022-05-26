×

World

Russian President Putin holding world to ransom over food — UK's Truss

By Reuters - 26 May 2022 - 13:06
The UK's Liz Truss said of Russian President Vladimir Putin, “We simply cannot allow this to happen. Putin needs to remove the blockade on Ukrainian grain.”
Image: SPUTNIK

British foreign minister Liz Truss accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of holding the world to ransom over food, responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions in exchange for grain exports from Ukraine.

“It is completely appalling that Putin is trying to hold the world to ransom, and he is essentially weaponising hunger and lack of food amongst the poorest people around the world,” Truss said during a visit to Bosnia on Thursday.

“We simply cannot allow this to happen. Putin needs to remove the blockade on Ukrainian grain.”

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Moscow was ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions.

Western countries have co-ordinated in imposing sanctions on Russia, from its companies and media outlets to businessmen and politicians, to punish Moscow for the war in Ukrainian.

“What we cannot have is any lifting of sanctions, any appeasement, which will simply make Putin stronger in the longer term,” Truss said.

Ramaphosa: Russia sanctions hurt 'bystander' countries

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that "bystander countries" were suffering due to sanctions against Russia and called for talks as the ...
News
1 day ago

Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn in Davos

Multiple threats to the global economy topped the worries of the world's well-heeled at the annual Davos think-fest on Monday, with some flagging the ...
Business
2 days ago

SA spent R6.2m housing foreign economic representatives in Russia

The department of trade, industry and competition led by minister Ebrahim Patel spent more than R6.2m on "residential accommodation" for the ...
News
6 days ago

Speech Bubbles

