Naledi Pandor slams UN Security Council over Russia-Ukraine war

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has slammed the UN Security Council, saying it has failed the world in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Delivering her department's budget speech, Pandor tore into the Security Council, saying it had proved that it cannot be relied upon to preserve peace and security.

Her stance on the Russia-Ukraine war has seemingly not changed despite pressure from the official opposition DA, whose leader John Steenhuisen recently went on a “fact finding mission” in war-torn Ukraine.