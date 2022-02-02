Letters

Politicians avoid accountability

By READER LETTER - 02 February 2022 - 07:46
British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks following a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sue Gray's report regarding the alleged Downing Street parties during COVID-19 lockdown, in the House of Commons in London, Britain.
Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Listening to the debate on the "Party Gate" scandal in the British parliament was another disappointing peep into the failures of democracy in an old democracy and the cunning footwork of politicians to avoid accountability.

No wonder we observe the same trends in young democracies. What I simply could not swallow is that the blame is now shifted to public servants and structures, that served previous prime ministers perfectly well, and not on the prime minister's leadership and integrity.

Although the opposition blamed the prime minister's leadership and integrity, no-one specifically challenged him on why the public servants and structures that served previous governments so well suddenly failed dismally under his leadership.

And then his cunning effort to use the Ukraine crisis to divert attention and bolster his leadership – an age-old trick used by politicians. Plus a well-known strategy to use a pending investigation as a diversion and to gain time.

Classic. It is concerning to observe cracks appearing in old democracies such as the UK and the US, accelerated by character flaws of leaders such as Boris Johnson and the former US president.

Both countries are losing influence in the international arena. May their current challenges lead to an introspection and serve as a wake-up call to strengthen government institutions and political accountability.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

UK minister backs reduced Covid isolation period

Reducing the self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 from seven days to five would help British workforces that have been ...
News
3 weeks ago

Britain wants a 'rich mix' in parliament, minister says

Britain wants a "rich mix" of people in the upper chamber of parliament and wealthy businessmen should not be excluded from the House of Lords, ...
News
2 months ago

