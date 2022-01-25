Russia's Putin must use invincible defence tech to bring world peace

If Russia feels threatened by the expansion of the West, NATO, and the European Union, President Vladimir Putin could take a portion of the 100,000 troops deployed on the border of Ukraine to create a powerful and profound global influence of peace that few may have anticipated. We urge Putin to use these troops to establish what is called in military circles a prevention wing of the military by immediately training them in invincible defence technology (IDT).



This powerful brain-based IDT technology operates on the level of what physicists call the unified field of all the laws of nature – a level a thousand million times more powerful than the nuclear force. IDT supersedes all other defence technologies...