Monaco's princely family to visit convalescing Charlene over Christmas

Princess Charlene of Monaco will be visited by her two children and her husband, Prince Albert, during the Christmas holidays, the prince's palace said in a statement on Thursday, as she remains convalescing in a secret location.

Charlene, a former Olympian who married Monaco's ruler in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, has halted her public duties after returning to the principality from her homeland SA last month after a months-long stay abroad.

“Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery,” the palace said.

Charlene's stay in SA sparked speculation about a potential rift between the royal couple — a claim the family denied. The palace has previously said that the princess needed time to recover from a “state of profound general fatigue”.