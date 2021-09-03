South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘stable’ after being rushed to KZN hospital

03 September 2021 - 13:18
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Princess Charlene of Monaco comforts a rhino that has been dehorned to protect it from poachers. File photo
Image: Christian Sperka/Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

Princess Charlene of Monaco is in a stable condition after being rushed to a KwaZulu-Natal north coast hospital on Wednesday night.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation said on Friday: “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late on Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose and throat infection she contracted in May.

“Her medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed the princess is stable.”

Security was beefed up at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital when the VIP patient was admitted to the facility.

The 43-year-old princess was staying at a lodge in northern KZN when she became ill.

The hospital told TimesLIVE on Friday: "Netcare Alberlito Hospital is not in a position to provide you with the information requested as we adhere to patient confidentiality and privacy of personal information in accordance with relevant legislation.”

However, a source with knowledge of the princess’ visit to the hospital confirmed she had been admitted there and was “flagged as a VIP.

“She was greeted in the reception area and had a lot of security around her.”

It is understood no other patients were on the level where the princess received treatment.

The princess came to SA in March to attend the funeral of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

In May, the Royal Palace of Monaco released a statement saying she was unable to leave SA after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection.

It is understood the former Olympic swimmer was here to raise awareness about rhino poaching when she took ill.

“During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ear, nose and throat infection that does not allow her to travel,” the palace said at the time.

Her ill health prevented her from celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, with whom she has six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Albert and the twins visited Charlene at a private game reserve in KZN last month. They had also come to see her in June.

