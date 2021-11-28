World

Emirates suspends flights to and from SA

28 November 2021 - 08:57
Emirates airline has suspended flights to and from South African and several other African countries. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Emirates airline has suspended passenger flights to and from SA until further notice.

Other countries that will not be allowed to travel into Dubai from Saturday are:

  • Botswana
  • Eswatini
  • Lesotho
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Zimbabwe
  • Zambia

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” the airline said.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Air France has cancelled its flights from Johannesburg to Paris.

“Flights to and from SA are cancelled on Saturday November 27 and Sunday November 28.

“Air France is waiting for the conditions applicable from November 29 2021,” the airline said.

“Air France teams at airports and customer relations centres are mobilised to assist customers wishing to modify or postpone their trips.”

TimesLIVE

