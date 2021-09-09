'We must continue to safeguard lives and livelihoods,' Ramaphosa tells Brics summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at the 13th Brics summit to work together to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

“The pandemic has reinforced our belief that representative multilateralism is key to a sustainable future for all,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who is the AU champion on Covid-19, made the remarks on Thursday during the virtual 13th Brics Summit, convened by India.

He told heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India and China that the pandemic had devastated livelihoods, economies and communities globally.

“Our collective response has demonstrated what can be achieved when we work together ... As the Brics countries, we must continue to safeguard people’s lives and livelihoods, support global economic recovery and enhance the resilience of all our public systems,” said Ramaphosa.

“We each need to contribute our fair share to the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator and support the Trips [Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights] waiver at the WTO to ensure a rapid expansion of Covid-19 vaccine production across the world.”