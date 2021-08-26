World

WATCH | 'Notes to God' cleared from Jerusalem's Western Wall

By Reuters - 26 August 2021 - 11:36

Thousands of notes are removed from Jerusalem's Western Wall to make room for new prayers as part of a clean-up that happens twice a year.

Jewish worshippers attend prayers at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City August 25, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to make space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem's Old City August 25, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

