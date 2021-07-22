New twist in Sandlana case as doctor say her details were forged

The intricate web of alleged fraud featuring lawyers, mortuary employees, home affairs and master of high court officials, doctors and a prominent clergyman has taken another twist with details of how a 30-year-old woman was declared dead using illegal documents.



Dr Carlien van Wyk, a Pretoria-based doctor whose practice number and signature was used to confirm a notice of death submitted to the department of home affairs that Magalane Benedicta Sandlana had died, has told police that her credentials were forged. ..