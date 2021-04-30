Uganda detects Indian variant, raising fears of Covid-19 surge

Uganda has detected the Indian variant of the novel coronavirus, igniting fears the East African nation could suffer a resurgence of cases just when its outbreak has waned, a senior health official said on Friday.

“Yes, we have got one individual who has that variant,” Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the government-run Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) told Reuters on Friday.

The variant, he said, had been detected in recent days on a Ugandan who had returned from a visit to India. He did not immediately have further information.

Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona told Reuters the country's coronavirus task force would discuss the situation on Friday.