Covid-19 claims 46 more lives in SA

Deadly second wave sees 3,645 new deaths recorded in India on Thursday

By Staff Reporter - 29 April 2021 - 21:57
A woman with breathing difficulties brought on by Covid-19 waits to receive oxygen outside a Sikh temple in Ghaziabad, India. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize's daily Covid-19 update put the cumulative number of cases reported to date in SA at 1,579,536 by Thursday evening.

The number of healthcare workers who have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date is 307, 591.

There were an additional 46 Covid-19 related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. The majority of those, 14, were in Gauteng followed by 13 in the Eastern Cape and 11 in the Free State.

The total number of deaths in SA is now 54,331.

Cumulative recoveries stand at 1,504,426 (a recovery rate of 95%).

There were 23,137 Covid-19 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

India, the world's second most populous nation, by way of comparison, is caught in the grip of a deadly resurgence of the pandemic.

That country's total Covid-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after a world record number of daily infections, reported Reuters.

India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday — the most fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

TimesLIVE

