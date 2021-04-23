US woman hospitalised after J&J shot with similar symptoms as blood clot cases

A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine has been hospitalised after showing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently suffered blood clots after taking the shot in the US, a Texas health agency spokesperson said on Thursday.

The incident comes as advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine and senior US health officials prepare for a green light.

US health agencies recommended pausing the use of the J&J single-shot vaccine last week because of rare cases of blood clots in six people out of about 7 million people who have received the shot in the country.

A spokesperson for the Texas department of state health services said the CDC had notified the state agency about the incident on Wednesday and said it would not provide any additional information to protect the patient's privacy.