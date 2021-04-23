US woman hospitalised after J&J shot with similar symptoms as blood clot cases
A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine has been hospitalised after showing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently suffered blood clots after taking the shot in the US, a Texas health agency spokesperson said on Thursday.
The incident comes as advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine and senior US health officials prepare for a green light.
US health agencies recommended pausing the use of the J&J single-shot vaccine last week because of rare cases of blood clots in six people out of about 7 million people who have received the shot in the country.
A spokesperson for the Texas department of state health services said the CDC had notified the state agency about the incident on Wednesday and said it would not provide any additional information to protect the patient's privacy.
“The patient is an adult female who was hospitalised after receiving the J&J vaccine with symptoms that appear to be consistent with the six cases reported elsewhere last week,” the spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.
The Austin American-Statesman newspaper, which first reported the incident, said federal authorities were probing the case.
“It's important to remember that just because something is reported it doesn't necessarily mean that it was caused by or linked to the vaccine,” Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner at the Texas health agency's division for infectious diseases, was quoted as saying in the newspaper.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it found a possible link between J&J's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the US, but it said that the benefits of the one-dose shot outweigh its risks.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.