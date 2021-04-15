Six people in the US developed blood clot after inoculation

‘Do not panic over vaccine pause’ : Zweli Mkhize

There is no need to panic over the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine whose rollout has been paused in the country.



Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night that the rollout of the Janssen vaccine, which has already been given to about 300,000 health workers, would be paused after six individuals from the US had developed blood clots soon after taking the vaccine. No similar cases have been reported in SA...