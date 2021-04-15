Six people in the US developed blood clot after inoculation
‘Do not panic over vaccine pause’ : Zweli Mkhize
There is no need to panic over the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine whose rollout has been paused in the country.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night that the rollout of the Janssen vaccine, which has already been given to about 300,000 health workers, would be paused after six individuals from the US had developed blood clots soon after taking the vaccine. No similar cases have been reported in SA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.